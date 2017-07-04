North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the worldWorld July 04, 11:32
North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missileWorld July 04, 10:29
Diplomat slams fake 'news' reports on Damascus’ alleged chemical weapons use as ‘show’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 8:52
Renowned European theater director debuts at Chekhov Festival in MoscowSociety & Culture July 04, 7:54
Pentagon detects launch of intermediate range ballistic missile in North KoreaWorld July 04, 7:12
TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of JapanWorld July 04, 4:46
Diplomat says US and EU may discuss anti-Russian sanctions at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 21:30
Russia’s agriculture minister expects food embargo to be in effect until 2020Business & Economy July 03, 20:12
Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 19:13
TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea’s television has announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.
According to media reports, the missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.
The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.
Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters that the missile had landed into the sea around 300 kilometers off the coast of the Oga Peninsula. Besides, the minister said that the missile had been flying on a steep trajectory.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said earlier that the missile launched by North Korean had exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.