North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea’s television has announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to media reports, the missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters that the missile had landed into the sea around 300 kilometers off the coast of the Oga Peninsula. Besides, the minister said that the missile had been flying on a steep trajectory.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said earlier that the missile launched by North Korean had exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.