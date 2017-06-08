Moscow deeply concerned over North Korean missile tests — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned over North Korea’s missile tests as such actions aggravate the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have been closely following the situation on the Korean Peninsula," she said. "North Korea’s missile tests, which have been stepped up recently, cause deep concern. We are convinced that such actions aggravate the situation," the Russian diplomat added.

She pointed out that Russia had supported the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2356, adopted on June 2, which imposed new sanctions on a number of North Korean citizens and companies. "We confirm our readiness to cooperate with the global community in order to solve the nuclear issue and other problems concerning the Korean Peninsula," Zakharova said. "However, we emphasize our concern over the United States’ military build-up in Northeast Asia," she added.

"This does not help create conditions for resuming dialogue," the Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman stressed.