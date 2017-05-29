Russia condemns North Korea’s new missile test

Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 11:49
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow condemns North Korea’s new missile test and urges parties in the region to show restraint, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said on Monday.
"Certainly, we condemn this and express concerns over the developments. But at the same time, we urge our partners with whom we are working on this issue to show restraint, including on military activity in this region," Titov said.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea test fired a short range Scud missile on Monday. The missile had flown some 450 km and fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Tokyo has voiced protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels, calling the latest missile test a direct violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.