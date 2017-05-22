Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges Washington to show restraint on North Korea’s missile launches

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 10:27 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States and its allies in Northeast Asia to show maximum restraint on North Korea’s missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

He confirmed that Moscow and Washington maintain contacts on North Korea. "Certainly, there are [contacts] in New York and via other channels," the diplomat said.

Read also

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's missile launch — media

"Of course, we consider that this activity [missile launches] is not beneficial to the major task - political settlement of the problem of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Ryabkov stressed.

Ryabkov called on Washington and its allies in Northeast Asia not to step up drills and deployments of modern weapons systems in response to Pyongyang’s steps.

"Such countermeasures are nothing else than a step towards widening the spiral of escalation, and we call against this," he said. "There is an alternative way: both sides should show restraint. We also send this signal to Pyongyang," Ryabkov said.

"Now events are developing under a negative scenario, the vicious logics and countermeasures. This must be brought to an end," the diplomat said. "I think a consolidated view of the international community was reflected in a document of the UN Security Council after a previous test launch of a ballistic missile."

North Korea launched the Pukgukson-2 ballistic missile on Sunday and it flew about 500 kilometers towards the Sea of Japan. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch. This came a week after a successive launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on May 14, which flew 787 km and fell into the Sea of Japan, and its altitude reached 2,111 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
2
Over 15,000 small businesses resume activities in Syria’s Aleppo
3
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmed
4
Russian PM set for talks with Erdogan in Istanbul
5
Moscow urges Washington to show restraint on North Korea’s missile launches
6
Russia and Turkey discuss joint weapons development projects
7
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanks
TOP STORIES
Реклама