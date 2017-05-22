Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's missile launch — media

US astronauts prepare for spacewalk outside International Space StationScience & Space May 22, 8:23
PYONGYANG, May 22. /TASS/. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised on Sunday the launch of ballistic missile Pukgukson-2, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
North Korea launched the ballistic missile on Sunday and it flew about 500 kilometers towards the Sea of Japan.
According to the agency, Kim Jong Un was very satisfied with the launch and ordered to begin serial production of this type of missile for North Korea’s strategic forces.
Sunday’s missile launch immediately provoked criticism from Japan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan will pool efforts with the United States, Russia, China and South Korea to give a resolute response.
The Japanese and South Korean militaries are currently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.
Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.