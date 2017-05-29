North Korea test fires another missile

North Korea test fires another missileWorld May 29, 1:29
MOSCOW, TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. On Monday, North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the country’s military.
According to the South Korean military sources, the missile was launched eastward from the city of Wonsan area.
Following the launch, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a meeting of the National Security Council. The South Korean military sources said that the missile had fallen in the Sea of Japan after covering a distance of about 450 kilometers.
Tokyo has protested against North Korea’s new ballistic missile launch, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.
"The missile allegedly fell in our country’s exclusive economic zone," he said. "We currently don’t have information about any damage that could have been inflicted on planes and ships," he added. "This launch is a direct violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, so we strongly protest to North Korea."