North Korea test-fires several antiship missiles

North Korea test-fires several antiship missilesWorld June 08, 3:57
SEOUL, June 8. /TASS/. North Korea has fired several antiship missiles from the area of Wonsan port, the South Korean news agency Yonhap said quoting the national military sources.
It did not provide any details on the missile test.