North Korea test-fires several antiship missiles

World
June 08, 3:57 UTC+3 SEOUL

South Korean news agency did not provide any details on the missile test

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SEOUL, June 8. /TASS/. North Korea has fired several antiship missiles from the area of Wonsan port, the South Korean news agency Yonhap said quoting the national military sources.

It did not provide any details on the missile test.

