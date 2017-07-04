Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is necessary use restraint regarding any response to North Korea’s new missile tests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are alarmed and concerned and are following the developments in Northeast Asia with a great deal of apprehension," he emphasized. "The most important thing now is not to go overboard with a response. Those who take a responsible approach towards the task of ensuring peace should understand that using this incident as a pretext for triggering another spiral of countermeasures, which will inevitably lead to reciprocal steps, is a tried and tested dead-end track."

He also shed light on the fact that North Korea’s actions run counter to UN Security Council requirements.

"Russia voted for these resolutions and cannot stand on the sidelines of these developments," he said. "The status quo must be retained, and then the de-escalation process should begin, a step-by-step effort towards the moment when dialogue can be launched. That’s the bottom line of Russia’s proposals."

"North Korea’s missile launches is another reminder that other options do not exist," he concluded.

North Korean television earlier announced the successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers, North Korean TV added. According to Pyongyang’s state-run media, the test launch did not have any negative effect on neighboring countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the missile fired by North Korea posed no threat to Russia as the launch was carried out in the direction opposite its borders.