Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

North Korea’s television earlier announced the successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is necessary use restraint regarding any response to North Korea’s new missile tests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are alarmed and concerned and are following the developments in Northeast Asia with a great deal of apprehension," he emphasized. "The most important thing now is not to go overboard with a response. Those who take a responsible approach towards the task of ensuring peace should understand that using this incident as a pretext for triggering another spiral of countermeasures, which will inevitably lead to reciprocal steps, is a tried and tested dead-end track."

Read also

North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military

He also shed light on the fact that North Korea’s actions run counter to UN Security Council requirements.

"Russia voted for these resolutions and cannot stand on the sidelines of these developments," he said. "The status quo must be retained, and then the de-escalation process should begin, a step-by-step effort towards the moment when dialogue can be launched. That’s the bottom line of Russia’s proposals."

"North Korea’s missile launches is another reminder that other options do not exist," he concluded.

North Korean television earlier announced the successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers, North Korean TV added. According to Pyongyang’s state-run media, the test launch did not have any negative effect on neighboring countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the missile fired by North Korea posed no threat to Russia as the launch was carried out in the direction opposite its borders.

Read also

Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations

North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world

Pentagon detects launch of intermediate range ballistic missile in North Korea

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
2
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests
3
Kremlin skeptical about Serbian PM’s remarks on joining EU
4
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systems
5
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
6
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
7
Putin congratulates Trump on Independence Day
TOP STORIES
Реклама