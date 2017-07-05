Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Secretary of State says North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missile

World
July 05, 8:13 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Tillerson said his country was seeking "only the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula"

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, not a medium-range ballistic missile as was previously thought, according to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's statement.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations

"The United States strongly condemns North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world," reads the statement, posted on the Department of State’s website.

According to the US top diplomat, "global action is required to stop a global threat."

"Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime," he added. "All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons."

Tillerson said his country intended "to bring North Korea's provocative action before the UN Security Council and enact stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable."

The US Mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday night that the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in an open chamber at 3:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean missile launch.

Tillerson said his country was seeking "only the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end of threatening actions by North Korea."

"As we, along with others, have made clear, we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea," he added. "The President and his national security team are continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."

On Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 39 minutes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the North Korean missile could be a medium-range one, because it rose to the altitude of 535 km, way below the declared 2,802 kilometers, and covered the distance of about 510 kilometers. The US Department of Defense also published similar figures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decree
2
Russia to increase wheat export to China
3
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea
4
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
5
US, South Korea hold live firing drills in wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile launch
6
Moldovan police trying to locate former Transnistrian leader Yevgeny Shevchuk
7
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
TOP STORIES
Реклама