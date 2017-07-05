US Secretary of State says North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missile

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, not a medium-range ballistic missile as was previously thought, according to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's statement.

"The United States strongly condemns North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world," reads the statement, posted on the Department of State’s website.

According to the US top diplomat, "global action is required to stop a global threat."

"Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime," he added. "All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons."

Tillerson said his country intended "to bring North Korea's provocative action before the UN Security Council and enact stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable."

The US Mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday night that the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in an open chamber at 3:00 p.m. EDT Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean missile launch.

Tillerson said his country was seeking "only the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end of threatening actions by North Korea."

"As we, along with others, have made clear, we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea," he added. "The President and his national security team are continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."

On Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 39 minutes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the North Korean missile could be a medium-range one, because it rose to the altitude of 535 km, way below the declared 2,802 kilometers, and covered the distance of about 510 kilometers. The US Department of Defense also published similar figures.