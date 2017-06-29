Back to Main page
German foreign minister ready to arrange meeting between Putin, Trump in Hamburg

World
June 29, 17:41 UTC+3

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel expects that it will be possible to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit due in Hamburg in early July.

"The G20 summit will be a huge event, and we hope that on the sidelines of the summit we will have an opportunity to connect you with the US president," Gabriel said at a Kremlin meeting with the Russian leader.

The German top diplomat pointed out that Berlin also expected some agreements on the climate issue to be reached at the G20 summit. "We pin great hope on the power of dialogue between the twenty member states that will attend the event, we have much work ahead of us," Gabriel added.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

