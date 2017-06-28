Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow expects Putin, Trump to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 28, 19:54 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow believes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the meeting will take place since the two presidents will be in the same city, in the same building, at the same time. It would not be right if they fail to hold a conversation and discuss various issues," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

Russophobic sentiments in US impede solving global problems

Russophobic sentiments in the United States harm Washington itself and impede the solution of important global problems, according to Lavrov.

Read also

Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama

"We now see a distorted picture unfolding in Washington under the impact of Russophobic sentiments that have gripped many politicians," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"I believe this harms the United States itself and surely does not help solve international issues, the contribution to the solution of which can be made by Russia and the United States. Therefore, this impedes solving the problems faced by the international community," the Russian foreign minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
2
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
3
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
4
Russia starts design work on Priboy advanced helicopter carrier
5
NATO evading dialogue, Russia's top diplomat says
6
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
7
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама