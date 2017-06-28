Moscow expects Putin, Trump to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg

FIFA chief Infantino to attend Chile-Portugal 2017 Confederations Cup semis match in KazanSport June 28, 20:27
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 20:09
Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with RussiaWorld June 28, 19:28
Russia open for cooperation with Germany in war on terror, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 19:22
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost regionMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:57
Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in registerBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:51
Skolkovo Foundation proactively cooperating with China — IT projects directorBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:41
Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completedMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:13
Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and PetyaBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow believes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We believe that the meeting will take place since the two presidents will be in the same city, in the same building, at the same time. It would not be right if they fail to hold a conversation and discuss various issues," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.
Russophobic sentiments in the United States harm Washington itself and impede the solution of important global problems, according to Lavrov.
"We now see a distorted picture unfolding in Washington under the impact of Russophobic sentiments that have gripped many politicians," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.
"I believe this harms the United States itself and surely does not help solve international issues, the contribution to the solution of which can be made by Russia and the United States. Therefore, this impedes solving the problems faced by the international community," the Russian foreign minister said.