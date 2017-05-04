Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 13:35 UTC+3

According to Lavrov, “it is obvious that this is done to try to use the Anti-Russian card in the US domestic political struggle"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

PORVOO (Finland), May 4. /TASS/.The Russophobic campaign unleashed under the Obama administration still persists at present in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini on Thursday. 

Read also

Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'

“At this stage when a change in the White House administration was taking place, our relations were at its lowest point because the Obama administration did everything possible to undermine them,” Lavrov pointed out. 

“It is deplorable that the Russophobic campaign unleashed by the Obama administration still persists today in the US as well,” the Russian top diplomat noted. 

According to Lavrov, “it is obvious that this is done to try to use the Anti-Russian card in the US domestic political struggle, which includes those who still won’t accept the results of the elections that were held in full compliance with the US Constitution.”

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
2
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show held over Moscow
3
India test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile — media
4
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey
5
Lavrov warns against attempts to solve Korean nuclear problem by military means
6
Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama
7
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory
TOP STORIES
Реклама