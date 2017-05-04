Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama

Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memoryRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 13:53
PORVOO (Finland), May 4. /TASS/.The Russophobic campaign unleashed under the Obama administration still persists at present in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini on Thursday.
“At this stage when a change in the White House administration was taking place, our relations were at its lowest point because the Obama administration did everything possible to undermine them,” Lavrov pointed out.
“It is deplorable that the Russophobic campaign unleashed by the Obama administration still persists today in the US as well,” the Russian top diplomat noted.
According to Lavrov, “it is obvious that this is done to try to use the Anti-Russian card in the US domestic political struggle, which includes those who still won’t accept the results of the elections that were held in full compliance with the US Constitution.”