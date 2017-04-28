Diplomat says US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN are strange

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov described Washington’s statement praising the Donald Trump administration for alleged isolation of Russia in the United Nations as "strange."

"IT is a strange statement. We, on the contrary, want to cooperate with all countries, including and first of all with the United States, within the United Nations. I think we should speak not about isolating anyone but about how to find points of contact to eventually reach commonly acceptable solutions to the existing problems," he told journalists on Friday. "This is the United Nations is for, not for isolating anyone."