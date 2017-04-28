Back to Main page
White House boasts it ‘isolated Russia’ at UN

World
April 28, 6:07 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the statement, Trump "further isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through successful diplomacy"

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The White House said it viewed the supposed isolation of Russia at the United Nations as one of the achievements made by Donald Trump during the first 100 days of his presidency.

Read also

Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in Syria

"President Trump has stood up to countries that have threatened our national security after years of failed diplomacy. During his first 100 days, the President has sent a message to the world with his swift and decisive order to strike the Syrian air base that launched a horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians," the White House press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Trump "further isolated Syria and Russia at the United Nations through successful diplomacy with President Xi Jinping of China."

In addition, Trump "imposed sanctions on Syria" and "worked to isolate North Korea."

According to the White House, the US leader made 70 calls to 38 different world leaders and hosted 17 bilateral meetings with world leaders during the first months of his office.

