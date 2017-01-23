Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The fourth Project Yasen-M multipurpose nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk has completed hydraulic tests of the pressure hull and its structures, the Sevmash Shipyard, the submarine’s manufacturer, told journalists.
"A major construction stage - the hydraulic tests of the strong hull and its elements - has been completed on the nuclear submarine Krasnoyarsk. The submarine has successfully passed the tightness test and its hull has withstood the characteristics laid out by the designer. Further planned work is ongoing to prepare the hull for insulation and assembly works," the Sevmash Shipyard press office said.
The Krasnoyarsk is the fourth multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine in the Yasen-class series (Project 885) designed by the St. Petersburg-based Marine Engineering Design Bureau Malakhit. The submarine was laid out in 2014. Overall, five submarines of this project are under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in north Russia.
The first Project 885 nuclear submarine Severodvinsk was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 17, 2014 and underwent operational evaluation until the spring of 2016. The other submarines are being built under the improved Yasen-M project.