Kremlin says no progress in preparing Putin-Trump meeting yet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 15:56 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. No progress has been made yet in terms of preparations for a separate meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 7-8, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No preparations for the meeting are underway, no progress yet," he said.

"I still do not want to comment on newspaper reports, because small tidbits of reliable information are sometimes a needle in a haystack among false reports that are published now," he said when asked to comment on a report in the Guardian, which said that the US is allegedly analyzing potential concessions to Russia in the run-up to the meeting between the two leaders.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
