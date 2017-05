Putin and Trump hold phone conversation

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held telephone talks, the Kremlin reported on Tuesday.

Putin, Trump focus on coordination of actions in anti-terrorist efforts in context of Syrian crisis - Kremlin. Putin, Trump agree to enliven dialogue between top diplomats to consolidate ceasefire in Syria - Kremlin.

Putin calls on Trump to show restraint and take effort to bring down tensions in Korean Peninsula - Kremlin.

Putin, Trump speak in favor for organizing personal meeting on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 - Kremlin.