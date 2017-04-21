Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov and Tillerson hold phone talks on Syria, Russia-US relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 21, 21:23 UTC+3
Moscow has demanded the return of Russian diplomatic property illegally seized by the Obama administration
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a telephone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov slams allegations of Damascus using chemical weapons as ploy for ‘regime change’

"During the discussion of international problems Lavrov expressed regret over the US opposition to Russia’s initiative in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] to dispatch inspectors to Syria for verifying the reports on the use of Sarin nerve gas in the town of Khan Sheykhun on April 4 and the presence of poison chemicals on the Shayrat airbase," the ministry said.

"Lavrov and Tillerson agreed to issue instructions for pondering a possibility to organize an independent investigation of the incident under the aegis of the OPCW ," it said. 

The sides also considered some items on the bilateral agenda, with Lavrov making accent on the demand "to return the Russian diplomatic properties in the US, which the Obama Administration confiscated unlawfully."

"Lavrov and Tillerson also agreed on kick-starting the work of a joint expert group at the level of deputy foreign ministers to tap the ways of eliminating the irritants from bilateral relations," the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Companies
OPCW
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
4
Russia's new export positions show steady growth, expert says
5
Lavrov and Tillerson hold phone talks on Syria, Russia-US relations
6
Gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
7
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама