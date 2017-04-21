Lavrov: Accusations of Damascus using chemical weapons aimed at changing regime in Syria

ASTANA, April 21. /TASS/. The rejection of the Russian-backed plan on investigation of the purported chemical attack in Syria and attempts to accuse the Damascus government of using chemical weapons appear to be an attempt to switch to the idea of the regime change in the country, Russia’s top diplomat said Friday.

"Yesterday, our joint proposal that experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should visit the scene of the purported incident with the use of chemical weapons was blocked by Western delegations without any clear explanations," Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This showed "a complete fallacy of the stance of our Western colleagues" who in fact prohibit the OPCW to send their inspectors to the scene of the incident and the Shayrat airfield in the Homs province, which was allegedly the source of chemical attack, Lavrov said.

"I think that this is a very serious situation, because it is evident now that the false information about the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government is used to ditch the implementation of resolution 2254 that envisages political settlement, and to switch to the long-standing idea of a regime change. I’m sure that we must prevent it," Lavrov said.

This comes amid explicit statements from London and Paris that their experts have obtained samples from the incident scene. Meanwhile, Russia’s questions to the UK, France and the OPCW about the origin of these samples remain unanswered, he noted. "I think this is very close to a situation when this organization will discredit itself. If someone wants to contribute to this, such attempts need to be stopped," Lavrov stressed.