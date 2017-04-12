Back to Main page
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in Syria

World
April 12, 22:26 UTC+3
Russia has vetoed West-drafted resolution at the UN SC over alleged chemical attack in Syria
© EPA/JUSTIN LANE

THE UNITED NATIONS, April 12. /TASS/. Russia vetoed on Wednesday the resolution condemning the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Khan-Sheikhoun on April 4 and demanding from Damascus to present information on its sorties on that day. The West-drafted resolution was supported by ten votes at the UN Security Council, which forced Moscow to veto it.

Bolivia voted against the resolution alongside Russia, while China abstained.

Britain, the US and France have circulated in the UN Security Council a revised version of their draft resolution on the investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun on April 4.

The resolution is a slightly revised version of previous similar document, which condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria. The document demands that Damascus hand over all information on flights on the day of the incident to the Joint Investigative Mechanism of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and provide access to the military bases from which strikes against Khan Sheikhoun could be carried out. The resolution also threatens Syria with sanctions and the use of military force under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Read also

Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmatic
No evidence of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Putin
Russia’s General Staff believes Syrian army has no reasons to use chemical weapons
Russian military brass reiterates terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons
Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
