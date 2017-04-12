Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmatic

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
All questions concerning the situation in Syria will be discussed at the talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The US administration’s policy towards the conflict in Syria still remains an enigma to Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"All questions concerning the situation in Syria will be discussed at the forthcoming talks. We are somewhat confused about what the US administration has in mind when at different levels it recalls zones of security or zones of stability," Ryabkov said.

"By and large the US Administration’s policy towards Syria remains an enigma to us," he added. "Inconsistency comes to mind first thing."

The attempts to force a resolution on Syria through the United Nations Security Council show Washington’s desire to legitimize the missile strike on a Syrian air base, Ryabkov said.

Read also

Lavrov and Tillerson to hold talks in Moscow
US Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Moscow
US expert on what should or should not be expected of Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow
Moscow hopes for constructive talks with US Secretary of State
Zakharova: US strike on Syria unrelated to attempts to learn truth about chemical weapons
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties

Moscow has already stated that the US missile strike on Syria’s Shayrat military air base is "an act of aggression and violation of international law," the diplomat said.

"The attempts to steamroll the UN Security Council resolution are nothing else than a drive to legitimize the strike. If we speak about any resolution today, then we could probably consider an option of condemning the steps of the US, which violated the international law and committed an act of aggression," Ryabkov said.

"As this option is not suitable, there is nothing to discuss here," he noted.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Syria’s Shayrat military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack, involving 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from the Shayrat air base, but failed to provide any evidence of the use of chemical weapons so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US strike against the air base in Homs Province was a violation of international law.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама