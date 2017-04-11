Back to Main page
US Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Moscow

World
April 11, 17:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
This is Rex Tillerson’s first visit to Russia as Secretary of State in the Trump administration
© AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow, his plane has landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport.

This is Tillerson’s first visit to Russia as Secretary of State in the Trump administration. On April 12, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The US missile attack on Syria’s Shayrat air base, carried out on April 7, will top the agenda.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the recent US missile strike on the Syrian government air base is an act of aggression against a sovereign state and a violation of international law which is likely to strengthen the position of terrorists."

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the United States to agree to an impartial investigation of the Khan Shaykhun chemical weapons incident and stop making decisions based on false reports by the so-called White Helmets and other faux non-profit organizations.

Besides, Russia plans to touch upon the situation in Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan. The parties are also expected to discuss Kiev’s steps to implement its obligations under the Minsk agreements as well as issues related to bilateral relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that Moscow was ready for a meaningful dialogue and expected Washington to adopt the same attitude during the upcoming talks.

