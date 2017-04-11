Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'

World
April 11, 15:05 UTC+3
The US top diplomat noted that Russia needs to choose between Assad and the West
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ROME, April 11. /TASS/. The United States is confident that the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will come to an end soon, and the sooner Russia stops supporting him the better for it, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

Read also
Trump admits he issued order for missile strike on Syrian airbase

"It is clear to us the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end," he said speaking in Lucca, Italy, after a meeting with the G7 foreign ministers where ways of resolving the Syrian crisis were discussed. "We hope that the Russian government concludes that they have aligned themselves with an unreliable partner in (Syrian President) Bashar Al-Assad." he said.

The US top diplomat noted that Russia needs to choose between the West and Assad.

"We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people," he told reporters. "Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role. Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term."

Tillerson noted though that he does not want to speculate on how Assad will end his tenure as Syria’s president.

Read also

Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
Assad’s press office slams US strike on Syria as 'irresponsible and short-sighted’ move
Defense Ministry: Militants launch massive attack on Syrian troops after US missile strike
Russian diplomat slams US missile strike in Syria as 'senseless'
Lavrov compares US strike in Syria to 2003 Iraq invasion
Putin calls US strikes against Syria 'aggression against sovereign country'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама