Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Washington’s use of force in Syria is a serious threat both to regional and international security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomat noted that the situation in Syria had aggravated sharply after the US missile strike overnight to April 7.

"Unfortunately, anti-Russian forces in the West are not stopping in their desire to destroy positive undertakings on the way towards political settlement, which, as you know, were created largely thanks to the efforts by Russia and its partners in the Astana process, and also by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and his team in Geneva," the Russian diplomat said.

Russia’s role in Khan Shaykhun incident

US claims Russia might have had knowledge about the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun are irresponsible and non-constructive, she went on.

"What comments can be made on this? Such news, such fakes deserve only one type of comment," she said.

"What if real knowledge of the terrorists’ preparations for the provocation existed overseas and for that reason cruise missiles had been targeted against the Shayrat airdrome in advance?" Zakharova said. "Will we indulge in polemics in this way further on or start along a constructive track? Will we use the mass media, thereby ruining them by such fakes, or will we achieve the understanding of the need for a responsible approach to over-ripe international issues?".

On order by US President Donald Trump, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Shayrat military aerodrome in the Syrian province of Homs overnight to April 7. Washington called this operation a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4.