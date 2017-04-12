Back to Main page
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 16:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says US claims Russia might have had knowledge about the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun are irresponsible
© Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Washington’s use of force in Syria is a serious threat both to regional and international security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Read also
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation

The Russian diplomat noted that the situation in Syria had aggravated sharply after the US missile strike overnight to April 7.

"Washington’s use-of-force actions are a serious challenge both to regional and international security," the diplomat said.

"Unfortunately, anti-Russian forces in the West are not stopping in their desire to destroy positive undertakings on the way towards political settlement, which, as you know, were created largely thanks to the efforts by Russia and its partners in the Astana process, and also by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and his team in Geneva," the Russian diplomat said.

"The military and political situation in the country sharply deteriorated as a result of the US massive strike on the Shayrat airfield overnight to April 7," the diplomat said.

"Washington’s military actions are a serious challenge not only to regional, but also to international security. Unfortunately, anti-Russian forces in the West continue seeking to destroy positive endeavors towards the settlement," she said.

Russia’s role in Khan Shaykhun incident

US claims Russia might have had knowledge about the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun are irresponsible and non-constructive, she went on.

Read also

Zakharova: US strike on Syria unrelated to attempts to learn truth about chemical weapons
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties
Lavrov compares US strike in Syria to 2003 Iraq invasion
Russian diplomat slams US missile strike in Syria as 'senseless'
Putin calls US strikes against Syria 'aggression against sovereign country'
Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

"What comments can be made on this? Such news, such fakes deserve only one type of comment," she said.

"What if real knowledge of the terrorists’ preparations for the provocation existed overseas and for that reason cruise missiles had been targeted against the Shayrat airdrome in advance?" Zakharova said. "Will we indulge in polemics in this way further on or start along a constructive track? Will we use the mass media, thereby ruining them by such fakes, or will we achieve the understanding of the need for a responsible approach to over-ripe international issues?".

On order by US President Donald Trump, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Shayrat military aerodrome in the Syrian province of Homs overnight to April 7. Washington called this operation a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4.

