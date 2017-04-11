Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s General Staff believes Syrian army has no reasons to use chemical weapons

Military & Defense
April 11, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian general says the Syrian forces has no chemical weapons at all
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Syrian army is pushing ahead with a successful offensive on the positions of terrorists and it has no need for using any such weapons, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Tuesday

Read also
Russian military brass reiterates terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons

The Russian general added that the Syrian forces had no chemical weapons at all.

"In a situation like this, the Bashar Assad government has no need for using chemical weapons. Moreover, the Syrian army has none," he said.

About 3,500 square meters of Syrian land retaken

 Syrian government troops since the beginning of this year have retaken from terrorists 226 communities and about 3,500 square kilometers of land, the chief of the main operations directorate of Russia’s General Staff, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoi, told a news briefing on Tuesday.

In the northeast of Aleppo province government troops over the past two weeks eliminated a surrounded group of terrorists near Dayr Hafir and are now pushing ahead with the offensive along the Western bank of the Euphrates.

"By now the Syrian army has moved forward by ten kilometers to approach the Jahra airdrome," Rudskoi said.

"Russian sappers are clearing the ancient city of Palmyra of mines and explosive objects. As of today, 21 socially important facilities have been demined, including ten schools, nine mosques and two outpatient clinics," Rudskoi said.

Read also

Zakharova: US strike on Syria unrelated to attempts to learn truth about chemical weapons
Russia rejects allegations of chemical warfare agents at Syrian air base as groundless
Russia expects US to provide evidence of chemical weapons use by Syria
Kremlin warns against hasty conclusions on chemical weapons in Syria
Tillerson claims Russia failed to implement 2013 deal on destroying Syria’s chemical arms

He said 1,894 buildings and apartment blocks have been checked on a territory of 1,135 hectares, as well as 115 kilometers of roads. More than 5,000 bombs and self-made explosive devices have been defused.

On order of US President Donald Trump, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from its warships in the Mediterranean on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs on Thursday night. The missile strike was delivered in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4. The US leadership believes that the alleged chemical attack was launched from that airfield.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data, the Syrian aircraft hit workshops on April 4 where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considered the US missile strikes on the air base in Homs as an aggression against a sovereign state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
9
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама