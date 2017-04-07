Kremlin warns against hasty conclusions on chemical weapons in Syria

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia considers it illogical to accuse anyone of chemical weapons use without a probe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is necessary to look jointly for the answers to these questions but this is at least illogical to make hasty conclusions without having any information, any data and without conducting an investigation," Peskov said in reply to a question about whether Moscow admitted that chemical agents could have appeared in Idlib over the Syrian army’s mistake.