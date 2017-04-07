Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin warns against hasty conclusions on chemical weapons in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 07, 13:11 UTC+3
"It is necessary to look jointly for the answers to these questions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia considers it illogical to accuse anyone of chemical weapons use without a probe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is necessary to look jointly for the answers to these questions but this is at least illogical to make hasty conclusions without having any information, any data and without conducting an investigation," Peskov said in reply to a question about whether Moscow admitted that chemical agents could have appeared in Idlib over the Syrian army’s mistake.

Read also

Putin slams accusations over alleged chemical attack in Idlib as unacceptable
Moscow insists chemical weapons were not used in Syria's Idlib
Putin's spokesman warns Idlib tragedy may be exploited by terrorists
Special mission to Idlib needed to establish truth, Russian diplomat says
UN, OPCW cannot confirm Idlib attack was carried out through airstrike

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама