Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 11:04
Soyuz MS-04 launched to space station from Baikonur CosmodromeScience & Space April 20, 10:36
West does not want to investigate incident in Idlib, Russian diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 8:28
Facebook works on technology to control computer with power of thoughtScience & Space April 20, 8:13
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near AlaskaWorld April 20, 4:10
UN Security Council fails to condemn North Korea’s missile testWorld April 20, 2:51
RDIF and co-investors to announce plans on acquisition of 25% in Pulkovo Airport from VTBBusiness & Economy April 20, 2:45
Chemical weapons watchdog confirms sarin or similar agent used in Khan SheykhunWorld April 19, 21:38
Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 19:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. No serious steps have been taken to investigate into the alleged chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, Director of the Armaments Non-Proliferation and Control Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Ulyanov said.
The text of his address to the special session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), held in The Hague on April 19, has been published on the ministry’s website on Thursday.
"Reports (about the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun) started coming 15 days ago but no steps have yet been taken in order to investigate into this incident," he said. "In any case, we did not hear about representatives of the OPCW visiting the Khan Shaykhun area."
Russia is ready for consultations with the US before the OPCW vote on proposals on the incident.
"Before putting a draft up for vote, all possibilities for reaching a consensus should be exhausted," Ulyanov said. "We are ready for immediate intensive consultations for that purpose, including with the US delegation," he said.
"If our US partners are indeed interested in establishing the truth by carrying out a serious and prompt investigation, we have chances to reach an agreement," the diplomat said. "If not, there is almost no room to search for mutually acceptable solutions."