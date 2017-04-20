Back to Main page
Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 11:04 UTC+3
Russia is ready for consultations with the US before the OPCW vote on proposals on the alleged chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. No serious steps have been taken to investigate into the alleged chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, Director of the Armaments Non-Proliferation and Control Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Ulyanov said.

The text of his address to the special session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), held in The Hague on April 19, has been published on the ministry’s website on Thursday.

"Reports (about the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun) started coming 15 days ago but no steps have yet been taken in order to investigate into this incident," he said. "In any case, we did not hear about representatives of the OPCW visiting the Khan Shaykhun area."

Russia is ready for consultations with the US before the OPCW vote on proposals on the incident.

"Before putting a draft up for vote, all possibilities for reaching a consensus should be exhausted," Ulyanov said. "We are ready for immediate intensive consultations for that purpose, including with the US delegation," he said.

"If our US partners are indeed interested in establishing the truth by carrying out a serious and prompt investigation, we have chances to reach an agreement," the diplomat said. "If not, there is almost no room to search for mutually acceptable solutions."

