Chemical weapons watchdog confirms sarin or similar agent used in Khan Sheykhun

World
April 19, 21:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The OPCW chief says the results of tests done by designated laboratories were "incontrovertible"
© REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Tests have shown that Sarin or similar nerve agent was used in the Syrian town of Khan Sheykhun, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said in a press release published at its homepage on Wednesday.

WHO says people affected by nerve agents in Idlib chemical attack

"The bio-medical samples collected from three victims during their autopsy were analysed at two OPCW designated laboratories," it said. "The results of the analysis indicate that the victims were exposed to Sarin or a Sarin-like substance."

"Bio-medical samples from seven individuals undergoing treatment at hospitals were also analysed in two other OPCW designated laboratories," press release said. "Similarly, the results of these analyses indicate exposure to Sarin or a Sarin like substance."

OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu told members of the organization's Executive Council the results of tests done by designated laboratories were "incontrovertible".

He also said the organization was prepared to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Khan Sheykhun as soon as the situation there was safe enough for an effort of this kind.

Topics
Syrian conflict
