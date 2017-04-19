Moscow to submit its proposal on Idlib incident to OPCW

THE HAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. Russia will submit its proposal over the situation in Syrian city of Idlib to the Executive Council of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)on Thursday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

"Voting on an updated proposal will take place on April 20, in the afternoon," he said.

"Some delegations have viewed our proposal with interest but asked for time to assess the document and hold consultations with their capitals," Shulgin said.