Moscow to submit its proposal on Idlib incident to OPCW

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 21:36 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov emphasizes plan for resolving Syrian crisis approved by UN, not US

THE HAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. Russia will submit its proposal over the situation in Syrian city of Idlib to the Executive Council of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)on Thursday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

"Voting on an updated proposal will take place on April 20, in the afternoon," he said.

"Some delegations have viewed our proposal with interest but asked for time to assess the document and hold consultations with their capitals," Shulgin said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
