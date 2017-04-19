Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov emphasizes plan for resolving Syrian crisis approved by UN, not US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 12:00 UTC+3 SUKHUM
Russia's foreign minister stressed that there is no alternative to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 on Syria
Share
1 pages in this article

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Artem Korotayev/TASS

SUKHUM, April19. /TASS/. A plan on settling the Syrian crisis already exists but it was approved not in Washington, but in New York by the United Nations Security Council passing Resolution 2254, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out on Wednesday.

When asked if any US plan on Syria had been discussed at his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov noted that "for us, such plan already exists." "It was approved long ago, not by the United States but by the United Nations, as it the Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "The resolution covers all aspects of a peaceful settlement based on the principle that only the Syrian people have the right to decide on their country’s future."

No alternative to UNSC resolution 2254

There is no alternative to the honest implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 on Syria, Lavrov explained.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement

"There are some who do not like the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 emphasizing the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and stipulating that only the Syrian people have the right to decide the future of their country," Russia’s top envoy noted. "These forces are trying to whip up provocations and create pretexts in order to change the regime instead of resolving the crisis. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and I discussed the Syrian issue in detail," he added.
"I am confident that there is no alternative to the honest implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the foreign minister stressed.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in half
2
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
3
Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more years
4
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
5
Press review: Erdogan's bid for more power splits West and NATO beefs up Afghan contingent
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
More than one-third of Russians say IS behind Syria chemical attack — poll
TOP STORIES
Реклама