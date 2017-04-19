Lavrov emphasizes plan for resolving Syrian crisis approved by UN, not US

SUKHUM, April19. /TASS/. A plan on settling the Syrian crisis already exists but it was approved not in Washington, but in New York by the United Nations Security Council passing Resolution 2254, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out on Wednesday.

When asked if any US plan on Syria had been discussed at his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov noted that "for us, such plan already exists." "It was approved long ago, not by the United States but by the United Nations, as it the Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "The resolution covers all aspects of a peaceful settlement based on the principle that only the Syrian people have the right to decide on their country’s future."

No alternative to UNSC resolution 2254

There is no alternative to the honest implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 on Syria, Lavrov explained.

"There are some who do not like the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 emphasizing the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and stipulating that only the Syrian people have the right to decide the future of their country," Russia’s top envoy noted. "These forces are trying to whip up provocations and create pretexts in order to change the regime instead of resolving the crisis. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and I discussed the Syrian issue in detail," he added.

"I am confident that there is no alternative to the honest implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the foreign minister stressed.