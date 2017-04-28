Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Syrian president says US foreign policy remains unchanged under Trump

World
April 28, 10:10 UTC+3 BEIRUT

The Syrian leader said the president "is doing what he is told to do by the CIA, the Pentagon and major oil companies"

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. The US foreign policy, aimed at establishing global domination, remained largely unchanged after President Donald Trump took office, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Venezuela’s Telesur TV.

The Syrian leader said the president "is doing what he is told to do by the CIA, the Pentagon and major oil companies."

"During his electoral campaign and after it, Trump tried to change the nature of US policies, but failed. A huge pressure was exerted on him," Assad said.

"As we can see, the tone of Trump’s statements changed in recent weeks as he apparently conformed to the established principles of US governance," the Syrian leader added.

