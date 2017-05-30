Back to Main page
Lavrov hopes those responsible for Libyan crisis would eventually regret it

World
May 30, 5:25 UTC+3 CAIRO

"I hope that conscience will eventually arise in those who organized the aggression against Libya," Lavrov said after talks with his Egyptian counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he hoped that "conscience will eventually arise" in those who organized and masterminded the aggression against Libya.

"I hope that conscience will eventually arise in those who organized the aggression against Libya in breach of the international law and the UN Security Council Resolution," Lavrov said after talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. "The country was bombed and its government was toppled, which turned it into a safe haven for terrorists, arms traffickers and illegal migrants."

"Right now, this absolutely inhumane and irresponsible policy has started to bear its fruit," he continued. "We are far from rejoicing and trying to use the tragedies in the region and Europe as a pretext to say: ‘Look, we were right, we have warned you.’ But if we fail to learn our lessons from those events, we will continue to come across these double standards."

Russia’s top diplomat added that dozens of terrorist attacks that took place in Europe in recent years show the danger of making allowances for the extremist forces.

"We assume that all unimportant matters must be put aside. Right now nothing can be more important than keeping terrorism and its ideology at bay. Only together we can do it," he said.

"Of course we all want to settle the Libyan crisis. But if, after Iraq and Libya, we will keep destroying the Syrian statehood, it would mean that politicians and diplomats are not worth a dime, because they failed to learn elementary lessons from the colossal tragedies that take place in the region," Lavrov added.

