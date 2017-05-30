Egyptian foreign, defense ministers invited to continue 2+2 talks in Moscow — Lavrov

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. Russia invited Egyptian officials to continue talks in the two-plus-two format, involving ministers of foreign affairs and defense, in the Russian capital, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Cairo.

"During our bilateral meeting, we discussed the relations between Russia and Egypt in the spheres of politics, trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation," he said. "We outlined the priority areas, that were discussed during the meeting with the Egyptian president today, and whose implementation will allow us to take our relations to the strategic level."

"All those issues and many others will be considered during another meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation that would convene this fall," Lavrov said.