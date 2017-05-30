Egyptian foreign, defense ministers invited to continue 2+2 talks in Moscow — Lavrov

Over 30,000 people in three Russian regions remain without electricity after stormWorld May 30, 5:28
Putin visits Russian cultural center in ParisSociety & Culture May 30, 3:37
Search engine Yandex denies transfer of Ukrainians' personal data to Russian intelligenceWorld May 30, 0:11
At least 137 people injured in Moscow storm — sourceWorld May 30, 0:05
Ukraine's security service accuses search engine Yandex of leaking personal info to MoscowWorld May 30, 0:03
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020Business & Economy May 29, 21:49
Moscow ready to offer clarifications over incident with Montenegrin MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 21:09
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'Society & Culture May 29, 20:56
Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomatsWorld May 29, 20:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. Russia invited Egyptian officials to continue talks in the two-plus-two format, involving ministers of foreign affairs and defense, in the Russian capital, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Cairo.
"During our bilateral meeting, we discussed the relations between Russia and Egypt in the spheres of politics, trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation," he said. "We outlined the priority areas, that were discussed during the meeting with the Egyptian president today, and whose implementation will allow us to take our relations to the strategic level."
"All those issues and many others will be considered during another meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation that would convene this fall," Lavrov said.