Egypt supports Astana process on Syria — Lavrov

CAIRO, May 29./TASS/. Egypt continues supporting the Astana process on the Syrian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.
"Our Egyptian friends support the Astana process, within the framework of which an agreement was reached on May 4 to create four de-escalation zones in Syria as the first move towards spreading the ceasefire to involve the entire country and as a very important measure that gives a possibility to separate normal armed opposition and terrorists of Islamic State," Lavrov said.