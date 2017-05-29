Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes China will help settle Syrian crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 15:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Beijing have called for resolving international disputes through diplomatic means without double standards

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia expects China to help settle the Syrian crisis and restore its economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said today at the international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Towards a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."

Read also

Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis

Moscow values Beijing’s position on the Syrian problem, he added. "Our interaction with China on Syria through various international platforms is unequalled, as can be seen from the fact that together we blocked attempts six times to drag anti-Syrian resolutions through the UN Security Council that, obviously, could have been used to overthrow the Syrian Arab Republic’s lawful government," the diplomat noted.

"We hope that our Chinese counterparts will continue helping resolve the Syrian crisis and contribute to Syria’s revival, as well as economic recovery," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

Moscow and Beijing have called for resolving international disputes through diplomatic means without double standards, or attempts at toppling authorities, he went on. 

Russia closely cooperates with China on the international arena, including within the framework of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, Morgulov said at a plenary session of the third international conference "Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."

"Together we call for a peaceful and political-diplomatic solution to conflicts, without double standards, unilateral action or attempts at ousting regimes," the diplomat stressed. "Our approaches coincide, among other things on the uncompromising fight against the threat of terrorism."

Morgulov noted that countering attempts of rewriting history and glorifying Nazism remains a priority for both countries, including in the UN General Assembly. "This is especially relevant as dangerous revisionist tendencies are gaining ground in a number of countries," the diplomat noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in Versailles
2
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
3
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
4
Putin arrives in France for first meeting with Macron
5
Russia hopes China will help settle Syrian crisis
6
Russia’s Eastern Military District receives new shipment of Terminator helicopters
7
Russian shipping company buys giant bulker for international routes
TOP STORIES
Реклама