Russia hopes China will help settle Syrian crisis

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia expects China to help settle the Syrian crisis and restore its economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said today at the international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Towards a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."

Moscow values Beijing’s position on the Syrian problem, he added. "Our interaction with China on Syria through various international platforms is unequalled, as can be seen from the fact that together we blocked attempts six times to drag anti-Syrian resolutions through the UN Security Council that, obviously, could have been used to overthrow the Syrian Arab Republic’s lawful government," the diplomat noted.

"We hope that our Chinese counterparts will continue helping resolve the Syrian crisis and contribute to Syria’s revival, as well as economic recovery," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

Moscow and Beijing have called for resolving international disputes through diplomatic means without double standards, or attempts at toppling authorities, he went on.

Russia closely cooperates with China on the international arena, including within the framework of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, Morgulov said at a plenary session of the third international conference "Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."

"Together we call for a peaceful and political-diplomatic solution to conflicts, without double standards, unilateral action or attempts at ousting regimes," the diplomat stressed. "Our approaches coincide, among other things on the uncompromising fight against the threat of terrorism."

Morgulov noted that countering attempts of rewriting history and glorifying Nazism remains a priority for both countries, including in the UN General Assembly. "This is especially relevant as dangerous revisionist tendencies are gaining ground in a number of countries," the diplomat noted.