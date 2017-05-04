Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Syrian opposition explains demarche at Astana session

World
May 04, 20:13 UTC+3 ASTANA

The delegation has marched out of a plenary session in the Kazakh capital in protest at Iran’s participation in the meeting

ASTANA, May 4./TASS/. A representative of the Syrian armed opposition at talks in Astana said part of the delegation had marched out of a plenary session in the Kazakh capital in protest at Iran’s participation in the meeting.

Read also
Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey at Syrian peace talks in Astana, Jan. 23, 2017

Russian envoy explains opposition’s demarche by lacking diplomatic experience

"What happened brings to limelight the real feelings that reflect Syrian people’s opinion towards the occupant country upsetting the demographic situation," Osama Abu Zeid told a news conference replying to the query about the reasons behind the demarche. "This is the position of the whole delegation," he added.

Osama Abu Zeid said a representative of the armed opposition "could not accept the idea that Iran can act as a Syrian ceasefire guarantor state".

Part of the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition marched out of a plenary session in Astana on Thursday. As the guarantor countries were signing a memorandum to create de-escalation zones in Syria, someone from the delegation yelled out "Iran is a criminal, it has no right to be among the guarantor countries".

Then he along with one more delegate from the armed opposition slammed down their headphones and left the conference hall.

Having waited for them to leave, the head of the Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations continued the ceremony to sign the document, cheered by the other participants in the session. The signing took place in the presence of UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
