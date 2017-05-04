Back to Main page
Russian envoy explains opposition’s demarche by lacking diplomatic experience

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 18:53 UTC+3 ASTANA

A diplomat comments on the incident in which part of the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition marched out of a plenary session

Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey at Syrian peace talks in Astana, Jan. 23, 2017

Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey at Syrian peace talks in Astana, Jan. 23, 2017

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, May 4./TASS/. The incident in which part of the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition marched out of a plenary session in the Kazakh capital demonstrates the absence of diplomatic experience, and will hardly influence the pace of developments in Syria, Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones

"I would describe this just as an element of temper and the absence of experience in political-diplomatic work," said Lavrentyev, Russia’s chief negotiator at Astana talks. "I don’t think it will have any influence on the future developments in Syria," he added.

As the guarantor countries were signing a memorandum to create de-escalation zones in Syria earlier on Thursday, someone from the delegation yelled out "Iran is a criminal, it has no right to be among the guarantor countries".

Then he along with one more delegate from the armed opposition slammed down their headphones and left the conference hall.

Having waited for them to leave, the head of the Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations continued the ceremony to sign the document, cheered by the other participants in the session. The signing took place in the presence of UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
