Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

Business & Economy
September 14, 18:49 UTC+3 BERLIN

Earlier, German top di0plomat criticized the US position on Nord Stream-2

© EPA/JENS BUETTNER

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and Germany have reiterated their position on the Nord Stream-2 project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Read also

Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 violate WTO norms — Kremlin

"We discussed a number of issues related to energy cooperation. We confirmed our support of the Nord Stream-2 project, which is of a commercial nature and its implementation will really strengthen the energy security of the European continent," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Maas criticized the US position on Nord Stream-2, saying that Washington’s attempts to influence the European energy policy through sanctions are unacceptable. He stressed that Washington's extraterritorial restrictive measures against Russia, China and Iran directly affect German companies.

