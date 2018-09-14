Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and Germany have reiterated their position on the Nord Stream-2 project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"We discussed a number of issues related to energy cooperation. We confirmed our support of the Nord Stream-2 project, which is of a commercial nature and its implementation will really strengthen the energy security of the European continent," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Maas criticized the US position on Nord Stream-2, saying that Washington’s attempts to influence the European energy policy through sanctions are unacceptable. He stressed that Washington's extraterritorial restrictive measures against Russia, China and Iran directly affect German companies.