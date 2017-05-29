Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Anti-terrorism among priorities of Russian-Egyptian ministerial talks — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 23:23 UTC+3 KAIRO

Lavrov added that the sides demonstrated unity in approaches to measures that the international community should take to make the struggle against terrorism more successful

Share
1 pages in this article

KAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Anti-terrorism efforts were among the issues that topped the agenda of Monday's talks between foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the 2+2 talks.

"The attack that took place in recent days, when militants gunned a convoy of buses with Coptic pilgrims, once again stresses the need to stay alert all the time and to make international cooperation as broad as possible in the fight against terrorism," he said at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. "This issue was among the priorities during the separate talks of foreign and defense ministers and particularly during the meeting with Egyptian Preisdent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi."

Lavrov added that the sides demonstrated unity in approaches to measures that the international community should take to make the struggle against terrorism more successful.

"(We) also discussed in a most detailed manner the practical steps that are currently being made, and considered the need to diversify them, to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and within the UN framework, where Russia and Egypt would continue to cooperate as members of the UN Security Council," Russia’s top diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
3
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s president
4
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
7
Search engine Yandex denies transfer of Ukrainians' personal data to Russian intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама