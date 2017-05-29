Anti-terrorism among priorities of Russian-Egyptian ministerial talks — Lavrov

KAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Anti-terrorism efforts were among the issues that topped the agenda of Monday's talks between foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the 2+2 talks.

"The attack that took place in recent days, when militants gunned a convoy of buses with Coptic pilgrims, once again stresses the need to stay alert all the time and to make international cooperation as broad as possible in the fight against terrorism," he said at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. "This issue was among the priorities during the separate talks of foreign and defense ministers and particularly during the meeting with Egyptian Preisdent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi."

Lavrov added that the sides demonstrated unity in approaches to measures that the international community should take to make the struggle against terrorism more successful.

"(We) also discussed in a most detailed manner the practical steps that are currently being made, and considered the need to diversify them, to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and within the UN framework, where Russia and Egypt would continue to cooperate as members of the UN Security Council," Russia’s top diplomat said.