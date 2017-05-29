Egypt wants Russia to use its potential for assistance in struggle against terrorists

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Egypt would like Russia to use its potential for joint struggle against terrorist organizations, Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monday at a news conference in Egypt, which he addressed together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"We hope Russia will use its potential for cooperation in struggle against terrorist organizations," he said. "Collaboration between Egypt and Russia is crucial for struggle with terrorism. Coordination of efforts in that sphere is already underway."