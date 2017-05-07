Back to Main page
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in history

World
May 07, 22:41 UTC+3 PARIS

Emmanuel Macron vows to "defend the interests of entire France"

©  AP Photo/Christophe Ena

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement, Emmanuel Macron, who is the projected winner of the French presidential elections thanked all those who voted for him.

"It is a great responsibility for me to be elected president," Macron said on Sunday evening after the preliminary results of the voting were made public.

He pledged that as president he will live up to the expectations of his rival in the run-off polling, National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

"I will defend the interests of all of France," he vowed.

"A new page is opening in France’s history this evening. I would like it to be a page of realized hopes and confidence," he said, adding that his country will "follow the principles of peace."

According to the initial results announced by BFMTV after the closure of polling stations, Macron has clinched 65.9% of the vote, whereas Marine Le Pen has scored 34.1% of the ballots.

French presidential election 2017
