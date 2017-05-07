Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency

World
May 07, 21:04 UTC+3

After a long hard-fought campaign battle between two polar opposite candidates Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest-ever president

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is winning France’s runoff presidential elections with 65.9% of the vote, BFM TV said on Sunday after the closure of polling stations.

According to first estimates, Macron is winning 65.9% of votes whereas his rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 34.1% of votes.

Read also

Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a close

Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — media

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programs

 
 
 
 
 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency
2
Russian military brass slams Pentagon official’s remark as retrograde Cold War rhetoric
3
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results
4
Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May
5
Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship
6
‘Immortal Regiment’ march comes to New York
7
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама