Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is winning France’s runoff presidential elections with 65.9% of the vote, BFM TV said on Sunday after the closure of polling stations.
According to first estimates, Macron is winning 65.9% of votes whereas his rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 34.1% of votes.