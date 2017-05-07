Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is winning France’s runoff presidential elections with 65.9% of the vote, BFM TV said on Sunday after the closure of polling stations.

