LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017World May 07, 9:00
Ukraine to ban from Eurovision'2017 Russian reporters who worked in CrimeaSociety & Culture May 07, 4:15
France goes to the polls to vote in runoff presidential electionWorld May 07, 2:15
‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation centerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 19:28
Russia satisfied with OPCW conclusions sulphur mustard gas used in Syria by terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 18:13
Russia, US confirm readiness to reinstate memorandum on air safety over SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 17:48
Hollywood ‘black-belt’ martial artist Steven Seagal laughs off Ukraine's ‘blacklisting’Society & Culture May 06, 15:28
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes text of memorandum on Syria’s de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 13:55
Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with RussiaWorld May 06, 12:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
French citizens are heading to the polls to choose between the leader of the centrist "En Marche!" movement Emmanuel Macron (who had 24.01% of the votes in the first round) and the head of the far-right National Front Marine Le Pen (who clinched 21.3% of the first round ballots).
The winner of the runoff election will replace incumbent President Francois Hollande who accepted the position in May 2012 but refused to run for a second term. Whichever contender is elected would set a historical first. The 39-year-old Macron would be the youngest president of France if elected, while 48-year-old Le Pen would be the first woman in this post, if she won.
TASS will be keeping you up-to-date on all the latest news, polls and results of France's dramatic presidential election: