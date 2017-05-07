Back to Main page
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

World
May 07, 9:00 updated at: May 07, 9:53 UTC+3

French citizens choose between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen

© EPA/ERIC FEFERBERG/POOL MAXPPP OUT

French citizens are heading to the polls to choose between the leader of the centrist "En Marche!" movement Emmanuel Macron (who had 24.01% of the votes in the first round) and the head of the far-right National Front Marine Le Pen (who clinched 21.3% of the first round ballots).

Read also

Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programs

The winner of the runoff election will replace incumbent President Francois Hollande who accepted the position in May 2012 but refused to run for a second term. Whichever contender is elected would set a historical first. The 39-year-old Macron would be the youngest president of France if elected, while 48-year-old Le Pen would be the first woman in this post, if she won.

TASS will be keeping you up-to-date on all the latest news, polls and results of France's dramatic presidential election:

Topics
French presidential election 2017
