LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

French citizens are heading to the polls to choose between the leader of the centrist "En Marche!" movement Emmanuel Macron (who had 24.01% of the votes in the first round) and the head of the far-right National Front Marine Le Pen (who clinched 21.3% of the first round ballots).

The winner of the runoff election will replace incumbent President Francois Hollande who accepted the position in May 2012 but refused to run for a second term. Whichever contender is elected would set a historical first. The 39-year-old Macron would be the youngest president of France if elected, while 48-year-old Le Pen would be the first woman in this post, if she won.

TASS will be keeping you up-to-date on all the latest news, polls and results of France's dramatic presidential election: