Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — media

World
May 07, 17:27 UTC+3

The elections in France will be over at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time)

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is winning France runoff presidential polls, Belgium’s Le Soir said on Sunday citing polls conducted by three pollsters.

According to the poll results, Macron may count for support from 60 or more percent of voters.

The run-off presidential elections in France will be over at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time). 

More than 66,000 polling stations opened their doors on Sunday throughout France and its far-flung overseas territories ranging from the South Pacific to the Caribbean.

A total of 47 million registered voters are heading to the polling stations to cast their ballots. The choice they have to make is an important one - to determine which of the two candidates will be the next French president.
Polling stations in large cities will be operating until 20:00 (21:00 Moscow Time), and in the rest of the continental France and its overseas territories - until 19:00 (20:00 Moscow Time). The first preliminary results will be made public shortly after 20:00. Voter turnout is expected to be higher than in the first round which turned out to be 78.69%, quite a robust level for France.

Topics
French presidential election 2017
