Macron leading in France's overseas territories — media

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is leading France’s run-off presidential polls at polling stations located in France’s overseas territories and in the United States, Belgium’s Le Soir said on Sunday.
The newspaper cited "trustworthy sources" as saying that Macron is winning 75.1% of the vote in Guadeloupe, as many as 77.5% - in Martinique, and 65% - in French Guiana.
In the United States, Macron is scoring the overwhelming majority of votes. Thus, he won support of 95.7% of voters in New York. In Chicago and Boston, he scored 92 and 95.7% of votes, respectively.