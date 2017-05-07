Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP says Macron’s victory in French presidential election 'predictable'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 07, 22:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday Emmanuel Macron’s victory at France’s runoff presidential polls was quite predictable as the strongest candidate, Francois Fillon, was knocked out of the race in a smear campaign.

Read also
The new President of France Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency

According to preliminary results of Sunday’s run-off presidential election in France, the leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning with 65.9% of the vote. His rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 34.1% of votes.

"It is a predictable victory. The French had practically no choice as the strongest candidate, Francois Fillon, was knocked out of the race by a wave of smear campaigning," Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told TASS.

Touching on the Russian-French relations, he said he is confident will go on developing throughout Macron’s presidency. "Relations will go on developing despite Macron’s threatening statements in respect of Russia," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results
2
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency
3
Hollywood black-belt martial artist Steven Seagal laughs off Ukraine's ‘blacklisting’
4
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
5
Russian military brass slams Pentagon official’s remark as retrograde Cold War rhetoric
6
Russian MP says Macron’s victory in French presidential election 'predictable'
7
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in history
TOP STORIES
Реклама