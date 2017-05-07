Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victory

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has congratulated her rival, leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron, on his victory at Sunday’s runoff presidential elections and wished him success as president.

"I have congratulated the winner and wished him success in the interests of the country," she told her supporters at a rally after the voting.

"I wish #Macron the best" -- #LePen congratulates rival after #Presidentielle2017 loss. Join our #LIVE stream ➡️ https://t.co/KhIT2KazF9 pic.twitter.com/qaCM8MJoTN — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) 7 May 2017

According to preliminary estimates, Macron is winning 65.9% of the vote while his rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 34.1% of the ballots.

Macron’s supporters have already begun to celebrate his victory in front of Louvre in central Paris. The rally is expected to bring together up to 10,000 people. Macron is to address his supporters within an hour.

Le Pen's new initiative

France’s National Front leader has also announced plans to establish a new political patriotic association that will take part in the parliamentary elections in June:

"I will be at the head of this struggle to consolidate all those who wants to elect France, protect its independence, freedom, prosperity, security, identity, and social model," she told her supporters.