Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victory

Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — mediaWorld May 07, 17:27
Macron leading in France's overseas territories — mediaWorld May 07, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has congratulated her rival, leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron, on his victory at Sunday’s runoff presidential elections and wished him success as president.
"I have congratulated the winner and wished him success in the interests of the country," she told her supporters at a rally after the voting.
"I wish #Macron the best" -- #LePen congratulates rival after #Presidentielle2017 loss. Join our #LIVE stream ➡️ https://t.co/KhIT2KazF9 pic.twitter.com/qaCM8MJoTN— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) 7 May 2017
According to preliminary estimates, Macron is winning 65.9% of the vote while his rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 34.1% of the ballots.
Macron’s supporters have already begun to celebrate his victory in front of Louvre in central Paris. The rally is expected to bring together up to 10,000 people. Macron is to address his supporters within an hour.
France’s National Front leader has also announced plans to establish a new political patriotic association that will take part in the parliamentary elections in June:
"I will be at the head of this struggle to consolidate all those who wants to elect France, protect its independence, freedom, prosperity, security, identity, and social model," she told her supporters.