Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron wins 62.34% of votes in France’s run-off presidential election — Interior Ministry

World
May 07, 23:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s run-off presidential election in France with 62.34% of the votes, the French Interior Ministry said after counting 60% of ballots.

Read also

Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in history

Macron’s rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 37.66% of votes.

According to Interior Minister Matthias Fekl, the final results will be announced late at night.

Earlier, Macron addressed his supporters saying his election French president "opens a new page in France’s history." He has already received congratulations from his rival, Marine Le Pen, and France’s incumbent President Francois Hollande.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attack
2
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidency
3
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results
4
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forces
5
Constructors design new radar for monitoring air and outer space
6
Russia’s PM Medvedev says Reserve fund will not be exhausted in 2017
7
Kremlin mum on extending oil production cut deal with OPEC
TOP STORIES
Реклама