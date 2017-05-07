Macron wins 62.34% of votes in France’s run-off presidential election — Interior Ministry

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s run-off presidential election in France with 62.34% of the votes, the French Interior Ministry said after counting 60% of ballots.

Macron’s rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, is getting 37.66% of votes.

According to Interior Minister Matthias Fekl, the final results will be announced late at night.

Earlier, Macron addressed his supporters saying his election French president "opens a new page in France’s history." He has already received congratulations from his rival, Marine Le Pen, and France’s incumbent President Francois Hollande.