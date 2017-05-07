Back to Main page
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French president

World
May 07, 21:55 UTC+3

According to Hollande, France’s voters have confirmed their "commitment to the European Union"

©  EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s incumbent President Francois Hollande has congratulated En Marche! (On the Move) leader Emmanuel Macron who won Sunday’s runoff presidential elections, according to a press statement of the Elysee Palace.

"His convincing victory confirms that most of our compatriots want to get united around the values of the republic," the statement says.

According to Hollande, France’s voters have confirmed their "commitment to the European Union and France’s openness to the world."

