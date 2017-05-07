Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French president

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. France’s incumbent President Francois Hollande has congratulated En Marche! (On the Move) leader Emmanuel Macron who won Sunday’s runoff presidential elections, according to a press statement of the Elysee Palace.

"His convincing victory confirms that most of our compatriots want to get united around the values of the republic," the statement says.

According to Hollande, France’s voters have confirmed their "commitment to the European Union and France’s openness to the world."