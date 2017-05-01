High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, May 1. /TASS/. An ICE (InterCity Express) high-speed train has derailed at the main train station in Germany’s Dortmund, federal police twitted on Monday.
No casualties are reported as of yet. The ICE-945 train was en route from Dusseldorf to Berlin.
"Rescue services have started evacuation of passengers from last carriages," the police said adding a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.
German railway company Deutsche Bahn has confirmed the reports about the incident, noting Dortmund’s train station had been shut out.