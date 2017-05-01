Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund

World
May 01, 21:17 UTC+3

No casualties are reported as of yet. The ICE-945 train was en route from Dusseldorf to Berlin

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, May 1. /TASS/. An ICE (InterCity Express) high-speed train has derailed at the main train station in Germany’s Dortmund, federal police twitted on Monday.

No casualties are reported as of yet. The ICE-945 train was en route from Dusseldorf to Berlin.

"Rescue services have started evacuation of passengers from last carriages," the police said adding a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

German railway company Deutsche Bahn has confirmed the reports about the incident, noting Dortmund’s train station had been shut out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
2
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
3
High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund
4
CIA director arrives in South Korea on unannounced visit
5
Putin sacks deputy emergencies minister
6
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP Trophy
7
Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30
TOP STORIES
Реклама