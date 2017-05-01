High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund

BERLIN, May 1. /TASS/. An ICE (InterCity Express) high-speed train has derailed at the main train station in Germany’s Dortmund, federal police twitted on Monday.

No casualties are reported as of yet. The ICE-945 train was en route from Dusseldorf to Berlin.

"Rescue services have started evacuation of passengers from last carriages," the police said adding a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

German railway company Deutsche Bahn has confirmed the reports about the incident, noting Dortmund’s train station had been shut out.